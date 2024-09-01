According to consistent media reports, during a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet, abetween Prime Ministerand Minister of DefenseGalant accused Netanyahu of prioritizing the stationing of soldiers on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt over the release of Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip, reported Channel 12 and the Ynet portal.

In the negotiations with the Islamist Hamas on a ceasefire, Israel’s demand for permanent control of the so-called Philadelphia Corridor one of the main points of contention. According to Israel, several Hamas tunnels run beneath the approximately 14-kilometer-long corridor. Netanyahu insists on controlling the corridor in order to prevent weapons smuggling into Gaza. Egypt denies the existence of underground smuggling routes.