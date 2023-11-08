According to a senior pain doctor in the Gaza Strip, the situation is also getting worse for cancer patients in the sealed-off coastal area due to a lack of treatment options to. There is, for example, in the Gaza Strip 11,000 Patients suffering from cancer, said Khamis Elessi, a specialist in pain medicine, to the German Press Agency on Tuesday. “None of them are currently receiving vital treatment.”

“We lack everything we need to treat cancer patients”said Elessi. There is a lack of medication and also options for chemotherapy. “These people are in serious danger of death,” said the doctor.

The only cancer hospital, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, went out of operation a week ago. In a post on Platform X, the aid organization Doctors Without Borders had previously reported that the Friendship Hospital was “reportedly hit by a projectile.”

The Jordanian prime minister announced on X on Tuesday: “Children with cancer from Gaza will soon arrive in Jordan to be treated at the King Hussein Cancer Center.”