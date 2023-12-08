Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has rejected calls for a general ceasefire in the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas. Israel will continue to be attacked, Baerbock said on Friday at the World Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai. “Therefore, a demand that is so emotionally obvious, such as that for a general ceasefire, de facto comes to nothing because it does not provide an answer to how Hamas’ terror will stop, how Hamas will lay down its weapons, how Israel can be safe again.”

At the same time, things cannot continue as they currently are, Baerbock said. “Israel has the right to defend itself within the framework of international law. But no one can remain indifferent when thousands of children die or survive alone, when people can no longer find a place where they can be safe or find protection,” said the Green politician. That’s why she declared from the beginning that the fight was for Hamas and “not for the innocent Palestinians.”

“We expect Israel to adapt its military approach to alleviate civilian suffering, to allow more humanitarian aid, especially to the north, to be more targeted militarily and to accept fewer civilian casualties,” Baerbock continued. The federal government is coordinating closely with the Arab states, which are committed to humanitarian work and also as mediators.

She is also working to ensure that there are humanitarian breaks in the war, which has now lasted two months, and that “a political horizon for a two-state solution” is maintained. That’s why she spoke to the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Friday.