In Turkey on Saturday the US-Turkish woman Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot in the West Bank, was buriedAccording to AFP, hundreds of people attended the funeral in Didim in the west of the country, including family members and several Turkish government membersThe activist’s coffin, wrapped in a Turkish flag, was carried from the mosque to the cemetery by police officers wearing white helmets – an honour otherwise only given to martyrs who have fallen in battle.

In addition to the young woman’s relatives, pro-Palestinian activists and representatives of the government and opposition gathered to pray, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc. When the coffin arrived, the crowd shouted Slogans directed against Israel and the USAProtesters gathered near the mosque and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinians.

The 26-year-old activist was killed on September 6 during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the town of Beita near Nablus. Since her death in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the government in Ankara has denounced a “deliberate murder”. According to the UN Human Rights Office, she was killed by Israeli soldiers with a shot to the head. The Israeli army stated that the young woman “very likely indirectly and unintentionally” had been.