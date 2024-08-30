In the negotiations with the Islamist Hamas on a ceasefire, Israel’s demand for permanent control of the so-called Philadelphia Corridor one of the main points of contention. According to Israel, several Hamas tunnels run beneath the approximately 14-kilometer-long corridor. Netanyahu insists on controlling the corridor in order to prevent weapons smuggling into Gaza. Egypt denies the existence of underground smuggling routes.
During the meeting on Friday night, Netanyahu presented several maps showing how Israel plans to station its troops along the Philadelphia Corridor. Galant lost control and accused Netanyahu of forcing the cards on the committee, the reports said. Netanyahu hit on the tableaccused Galant of lying and put the cards to a vote. “The Prime Minister can make all decisions. He can also decide to kill all the hostages,” Galant is said to have replied.
#Live #ticker #war #Middle #East #Apparently #heated #exchange #Netanyahu #Gallant #FAZ
Leave a Reply