US minister assures Israel of full support

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin According to his ministry, spoke twice with his Israeli counterpart Joav Galant on the day of the Israeli attack on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. In the phone calls on Friday, Austin Israel pledged full US support in the fight against Iranian-backed terrorist groupsthe Pentagon said. He also made it clear that the USA was determined to Prevent Iran and its affiliated groups from “exploiting the situation or escalating the conflict.”. They are able to protect US troops in the region and remain committed to the defense of Israel.

Moscow condemns Israeli attack on Nasrallah

Meanwhile, Russia strongly condemned the deadly Israeli attack on Nasrallah and demanded that Israel immediately cease all hostilities. “This violent action has even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East,” said a statement from the Russian Foreign Office. Israel saw this danger, but nevertheless carried out this attack, “which will almost inevitably provoke a new outbreak of violence.”

Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon but did not mention Nasrallah by name in his statement. The attacks are part of a policy of “genocide, occupation and invasion,” Erdogan wrote on X. The UN Security Council and other bodies must stop Israel. Turkey stands on the side of the Lebanese people, they say.

China: “Power cannot replace justice”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also indirectly condemned the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in his speech at the United Nations general debate: “Fighting has begun again in Lebanon, but power cannot replace justice,” Wang said in New York, just hours after confirming Nasrallah’s death. He did not mention Israel explicitly.