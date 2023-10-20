The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg This Friday called for a strike for solidarity with the Palestinians instead of a strike for the climate. The one-sidedness of their call in particular caused outrage among German politicians. Thunberg wrote on the online networks X and Instagram on Friday: “Today we are on strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world must raise its voice and demand an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for the Palestinians and all affected civilians.”

Thunberg’s post received a lot of attention in the online media. Critics complained that Thunberg did not specifically mention the 1,400 deaths in the major attack by the Islamist Hamas in Israel two weeks ago.

The anti-Semitism commissioner for the state of Baden-Württemberg, Michael Blume, called the posting on Platform X “dualistic, false and trivializing terrorism.” Within the climate protection movement Fridays for Future founded by Thunberg Anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism widespread, said Blume.

Several Green politicians also criticized Thunberg. Marcel Emmerich, a member of the Bundestag from Ulm, told “Welt” that parts of the climate movement were on “dangerous anti-Semitic and anti-Israel wrong paths”. This “massively damages the cause of greater climate justice,” said Emmerich. Landshut member of the Bundestag Marlene Schönberger told “Welt” that Thunberg had achieved a lot in the fight for climate protection. However, with her statement she proves that the compassion she has “for those affected by the climate crisis” does not apparently apply to Jews affected by “barbaric acts of extermination”.