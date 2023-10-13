AA journalist has been killed and several others injured by Israeli shelling on the border between Israel and southern Lebanon. As the Reuters news agency announced on Friday evening, the dead person was its video journalist Issam Abdallah. An AFP correspondent reported that a group of journalists from at least three different media outlets were in the area. Among the injured were two AFP journalists and two journalists from the Qatari news channel Al-Jazeera.

Lebanese security circles had previously said that Israel had fired rockets after the Lebanese side attempted to invade Israel. After this attempt, there was an exchange of fire at the border, reported al-Manar, the broadcaster of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

The Israeli army announced that there had been an explosion at the border barrier between the two countries, which had caused “minor damage”. In response, Israeli artillery fire was opened on Lebanese territory. According to AFP correspondents on the ground, the Israeli bombings hit the villages of Dayra and Alma al-Jaab.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia said in the evening that it had responded to “Israeli aggression on Friday afternoon.” They attacked “several Israeli positions”.