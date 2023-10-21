According to a spokesman, the Islamist Hamas does not want to negotiate the release of Israeli soldiers among the hostages kidnapped to the Gaza Strip until after the war. “This issue will not be discussed until Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people in general ends,” said Osama Hamdan, who lives in Lebanon. Hamas wants to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

On the issue of civilian hostages – which he described as “guests” – Hamas is in contact with various countries, including Egypt, Qatar, Iran, Turkey, China and Russia, Hamdan said.



Hamas has an interest in the return of the abductees to their home countries, said Hamdan. However, this depends on “security circumstances”.