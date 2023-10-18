US government National Security Council communications director John Kirby said on the flight to Tel Aviv that Biden wanted to get a feel from the Israelis about the situation on the ground, hear more about their goals and plans in the coming days and weeks, ” and he will ask them some hard questions”. Kirby emphasized that Biden would ask the questions “as a true friend of Israel.”

When asked, Kirby explained: “I don’t mean that in a threatening or hostile way, but simply hard questions that a good friend of Israel would ask to find out where they think they are, where they think they want to go, what their plans are for the future – all in the spirit of a true, close friend of Israel.” Biden does not want the conflict to expand or deepen. The US President will also address the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Kirby also emphasized again that it was about hearing what further support Israel needs.