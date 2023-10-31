Families of the three Israeli prisoners featured in the new Hamas video gave a press conference in Tel Avivreports the British “Guardian”. Thereports the British “Guardian”. The names of the women who can be seen in the video are: Danielle Aloni, Rimon Kirsht and Elena Trupanov.



Remus Aloni, Danielle’s father, said his heart “almost stopped beating” when he saw her image on television, according to the report. His other daughter Sharon and three of his grandchildren were also taken hostage.

He called on the Emir of Qatar to “make every possible effort to bring them home,” adding that the capture of women, children and the elderly was “a crime against humanity.”

“I want to say to Danielle and Sharon: Girls, we see you. We love you. We hear you. We think about you every minute, every second.”