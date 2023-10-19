Relatives of German citizens who were kidnapped by Hamas asked for more support from Germany at a meeting with Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD).. “We talked about how we really expect Germany not just to side with Israel and take our side, but to act actively and take a role in this war,” said relative Roni Roman on Thursday after the meeting in German Bundestag. Her sister and her child are among those kidnapped.

The relative called on Germany to immediately provide humanitarian aidto ensure that those abducted can receive medical care. She emphasized the need to obtain signs of life from the abductees and bring them back to Germany immediately. “We really need Germany to act quickly. We’re running out of time. There are family members who we know have been kidnapped, but we have not known how they are doing for several weeks.”

According to Israeli figures, the number of hostages after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel is more than 200. So far, families of 203 people have been informed that their relatives have been kidnapped in the sealed-off Gaza Strip, the army confirmed on Thursday. There are also several Germans among them, with whom the federal government has no contact.