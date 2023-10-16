Fuel, water, food and medicine must also be made available to people, demanded the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Protection, Janez Lenarcic. The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip must be opened for this. Lenarcic referred to international humanitarian law, according to which the Warring parties are obliged to protect the civilian population and enable access for humanitarian aid. Support workers on site must be able to do their work while their safety is guaranteed, he emphasized.
The operation will take place according to information from Brussels organized on European civil protection. Additional relief supplies are available from the EU emergency stocks and can be delivered to humanitarian partners in the region upon request, it said. At the weekend, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that humanitarian aid for the suffering population in Gaza would be increased by 50 million euros to a total of more than 75 million euros.
