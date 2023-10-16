As the EU Commission announced on Monday in Brussels, the first two flights are scheduled to take place this week. The plan is to provide essential survival goods such as emergency shelter, medication and hygiene kits from the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF. From there they will be taken to humanitarian organizations in Gaza.

Fuel, water, food and medicine must also be made available to people, demanded the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Protection, Janez Lenarcic. The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip must be opened for this. Lenarcic referred to international humanitarian law, according to which the Warring parties are obliged to protect the civilian population and enable access for humanitarian aid. Support workers on site must be able to do their work while their safety is guaranteed, he emphasized.