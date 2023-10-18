Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the rocket strike directly in front of a clinic in the Gaza Strip as a breach of international law – but avoided direct blame. “I condemn the perpetrators behind this attack, which is a crime against humanity and should be classified as genocide against the people of Gaza,” Erdogan wrote on Wednesday on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “The massacre in the Gaza Strip has “The dastardly attack on Al-Ahli Hospital yesterday reached a new dimension.”

What was striking was that Erdogan did not explicitly place responsibility on the Israeli military – after he had done so on Tuesday evening in an initial reaction shortly after the rocket hit. The Islamic conservative head of state had written on All of humanity is called upon to stop this “brutality unprecedented in history.”