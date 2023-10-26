Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has called on the EU states to take a common line in the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. If the EU wants to have political influence on solutions to the Middle East conflict, “it must at least have a common line. “Know what she wants,” said Asselborn in an interview with Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.

The heads of state and government of the EU member states want to discuss at their summit in Brussels on Thursday how the EU can help prevent a regional escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Islamist Hamas.

Just a few years ago, the EU had a common line, Asselborn recalled. This stated that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel and in the eastern part also the capital of the Palestinians, and that the borders of Palestine were those of 1967. “We are no longer able to do that today,” said Asselborn.