Qatar is cautious about the prospect of an early ceasefire in the Gaza war. There could be no breakthrough in negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, a spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. However, the emirate is pressing hard for Israel and Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, to agree to an agreement. Qatar is confident and optimistic about the mediation efforts. The government of Qatar cannot comment on statements made by US President Joe Biden, the spokesman emphasized.

Biden had told the US television channel NBC that Israel was ready to stop fighting in the Gaza Strip over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. At the same time, he hopes that a ceasefire will come into force at the beginning of next week, Biden said in a conversation with NBC recorded on Monday and scheduled to be broadcast on Tuesday. Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of March 10th. There has been movement in the deadlocked fronts between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas since last Friday, when Israeli negotiators met with representatives of the USA, Egypt and Qatar in Paris to discuss modalities for freeing the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.