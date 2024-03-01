Relatives of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip continued their four-day march to Jerusalem on Friday. According to the Haaretz newspaper, around a thousand supporters walked with their relatives on the third day. Every effort should be made to bring the people kidnapped from Israel home, said politician Benny Gantz, according to Israeli media. The war cabinet minister accompanied the march for a while on Saturday, according to the organizers of the hostage families' forum.

On the third day of the march, which continued on Friday in the city of Beit Shemesh, relatives carried 134 stretchers – symbolic of all the abductees still remaining in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli estimates, just over 100 hostages are still alive. The relatives left the town of Reim near the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. The march is scheduled to end in Jerusalem on Saturday.

According to the organizers, an Arab-Israeli man whose brother and nephew are still in the hands of Hamas said on Friday during the march that he wanted to have his relatives with him during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. “We want everyone to come home.” Ramadan begins around March 10 this year.

There has so far been no breakthrough in the currently indirect negotiations between the Israeli government and Hamas regarding the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza war.



In the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, relatives of the hostages blocked a main road near the American embassy on Friday, Israeli media reported. They also set off smoke bombs.