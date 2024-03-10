Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US President Joe Biden's allegations of Israel's harsh military crackdown in the Gaza Strip. In an interview for Bild, Welt TV and “Politico” (Sunday) he said at his official residence in Jerusalem: “If the US president means that I am pursuing a private policy against the wishes of the majority of Israelis and that it harms Israel's interests, then he is wrong on both counts.”



In an interview with the US broadcaster MSNBC on Saturday, Biden said of Netanyahu: “He harms Israel more than he helps Israel.” The Israeli head of government has the right to defend Israel and to continue fighting the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But he must “pay greater attention to the innocent lives,” said the US President, with a view to the high number of civilian casualties caused by the war in the coastal strip.

His policies are supported by an “overwhelming majority” of Israelis, Netanyahu said in the interview on Sunday. “They support the measures we are taking to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions.” The head of government was referring to a planned ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The US criticizes the project because 1.5 million people are crowded together in a very small space, most of whom have fled from other parts of the Gaza Strip. These people would have to be brought to safety before an offensive.