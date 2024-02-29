The US has called on Israel to allow Muslims easier access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the important month of Ramadan. “Peaceful believers” should be able to access the Temple Mount in Jerusalem unhindered, as in the past, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

It's not just about “granting people the religious freedom that they deserve and to which they have a right,” said Miller. The question is also “directly important for Israel’s security.” It is not in Israel's security interest to “inflame tensions in the West Bank or in the entire region,” said Miller, referring to calls by Israeli politicians to limit or even ban access to the Temple Mount for Palestinians from the West Bank during Ramadan.

The Muslim month of fasting begins on March 10th or 11th this year. Hamas has called on Palestinians to flock to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the start of the event. They should “travel to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups or alone,” said Qatar-based head of the radical Islamic group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in a televised statement on Wednesday. Given the tense security situation following the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th and the resulting war in the Gaza Strip, Israel fears riots on Jerusalem's Temple Mount in Ramadan. The authorities are also under pressure because of recent statements by the right-wing extremist Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Last week, Ben Gvir called for Palestinians to be completely banned from entering Jerusalem to pray. “We can't take risks,” he said. “While women and children are hostage in Gaza, we cannot allow celebrations for Hamas on the Temple Mount.” However, the Israeli government has not yet decided on possible access restrictions to the Temple Mount.

The Temple Mount in Jerusalem is a particularly important place of religious worship for Jews and Muslims. Until 2000 years ago, King Solomon's First Temple was probably located on the hill in the southeast of Jerusalem's Old City and, historically, the Second Temple, which was greatly expanded under Herod, was located.