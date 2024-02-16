The Israel's indirect negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire and the release of hostages could silence the weapons during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Despite the slow progress in the talks, negotiators from the two sides and international mediators are working to ensure that a temporary ceasefire coincides with Ramadan, which begins on March 10, the Israeli daily Haaretz wrote (Friday), citing unnamed diplomatic officials Sources.

Israel and the Islamist Hamas, led by mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the USA, are negotiating a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war that has been going on for more than four months. The The ceasefire is intended to result in the more than 130 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas being exchanged in several phases for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjanmin Netanyahu did not send a delegation to the last round of talks in Cairo on Thursday because of what he saw as Hamas' excessive demands.

But the delays are not necessarily due to a lack of progress, Haaretz wrote. Hamas is also currently slowing down. According to the Israeli TV station Kan 11, she wanted to arrange the hostage deal so that Palestinian prisoners would be released during Ramadan, which is considered holy by Muslims.

According to the Haaretz report, Israel, in turn, wants to take its time to complete its military operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis and possibly extending this to Rafah on the Egyptian border. At the same time, observers and experts expect that Ramadan will be a… Fighting continues in the Gaza Stripin which many Palestinian civilians also die The situation in the occupied West Bank would become dangerously heated. Since the beginning of the Gaza war, bloody clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces have occurred almost daily.