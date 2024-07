Liveblog election in France :

Marine Le Pen: Our victory is only postponed

07.07.2024, 22:06 Reading time: 1 min.

RN leader Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists in Paris on Sunday evening.dpa

Prime Minister Attal announces resignation +++ Bardella: Macron has plunged France into instability +++ Mélenchon: Left has saved the Republic +++ Pollsters: French people are still afraid of RN +++ everything about the parliamentary elections in France in the live blog.