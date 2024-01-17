The German Weather Service (DWD) is now warning of heavy snowfall for the south of the country from 11 a.m. All regions south of Aachen, Cologne, Olpe and Winterberg would be particularly affected.This could have massive consequences for traffic. The warning is initially valid until Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.

A little further north in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Wuppertal, meteorologists only expect 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. Even further north in the Ruhr area, at most light snowfall can be expected, Münsterland and East Westphalia probably won't notice anything about the storm. Unlike in other federal states, freezing rain is not to be expected in North Rhine-Westphalia.