At a Knife attack in Israel at the central bus station in the city of Beersheba Two people were slightly injured on Sunday morning. Security forces killed the suspected attacker with gunfire, Israeli police said. The injured are reportedly being treated in a clinic.

According to the Israeli army, one of the two people affected is an officer. Another soldier got it alleged perpetrator “neutralized”. According to information from the Israeli broadcaster Kan, the second injured person is a civilian. The Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported that a 20-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was slightly injured.

In Israel and the occupied West Bank it has been around two years increased attacks by Palestinians and sometimes Israeli Arabs came. The situation has worsened again since the Gaza war began almost six months ago. Tensions had also increased in previous years during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

According to Israeli media, the suspected perpetrator comes from a good 20 kilometers away Bedouin town Rahat. The Bedouins are part of Israel's Arab minority, which often struggles with discrimination. The number of Bedouins nationwide is estimated at around 250,000. Several people belonging to a Bedouin community in the city of Rahat were abducted to the Gaza Strip in the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7. They worked in a kibbutz near the Palestinian coastal area. Several Bedouins were also murdered in the terrorist attack.