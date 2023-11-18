Tens of thousands of participants in a protest march for the hostages held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas reached Jerusalem on Saturday. They demonstrated there in front of the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They demonstrated there in front of the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The march took place on Tuesday began in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, around 70 kilometers away. The demonstrators carried blue and white Israeli flags and yellow balloons. Many held signs with pictures of the abductees.

They demanded an immediate deal from the government to release the hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip for six weeks. “Now, now, now,” they chanted over and over again. “Humanitarian aid only in return for the release of all hostages”read one banner.

The color yellow symbolizes solidarity with the abducted children, women, men and elderly people. Many Israelis have been wearing yellow ribbons on their wrists for weeks and tie them in clearly visible places.