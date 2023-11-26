Israel has never been so deeply wounded as it was on October 7th, said Steinmeier. The country is fighting for its existence. “Israel has every right to defend itself and secure its existence”, emphasized the Federal President. “The terrorist organization Hamas must never achieve its declared goal, namely the annihilation of Israel.”
Herzog called Steinmeier a “true friend.” Both heads of state have known each other for many years. “Your visit is an expression of the solid alliance between our countries,” said Herzog, who called Hamas a “beast” and “monster.” He thanked Steinmeier and the federal government for their “clear stance” on Israel’s right to defend itself.
