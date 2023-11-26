Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has pledged Germany’s unwavering support to Israel, which is being attacked by the terrorist organization Hamas. “Our solidarity with Israel applies,” said Steinmeier on Sunday in Jerusalem at a joint press conference with Israeli President Izchak Herzog. “She is not only considered a victim of terror with Israel. Our solidarity also applies to Israel, which is defending itself, which is fighting against an existential threat.”

Israel has never been so deeply wounded as it was on October 7th, said Steinmeier. The country is fighting for its existence. “Israel has every right to defend itself and secure its existence”, emphasized the Federal President. “The terrorist organization Hamas must never achieve its declared goal, namely the annihilation of Israel.”

Herzog called Steinmeier a “true friend.” Both heads of state have known each other for many years. “Your visit is an expression of the solid alliance between our countries,” said Herzog, who called Hamas a “beast” and “monster.” He thanked Steinmeier and the federal government for their “clear stance” on Israel’s right to defend itself.