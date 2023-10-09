“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities,” said US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to one Statement distributed by the federal government on Monday evening.

“We further emphasize that this is not the moment for any anti-Israel group to exploit these attacks to gain an advantage.” At the same time, the quintet emphasized that it “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people” recognizes and supports justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. “But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent these aspirations, and it offers the Palestinian people nothing but more terror and bloodshed.”is emphasized at the same time.

In the coming days we want to act united and coordinated. The aim is to ensure that Israel is able to defend itself and “ultimately create the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region.” All five politicians expressed horror at Hamas’ brutal actions in its attack on Israel, in which hundreds of people died. Scholz and Macron had previously announced a joint telephone conversation between their Western partners.