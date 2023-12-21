The Israeli military has published new information about the Islamist Hamas' extensive tunnel system in the northern Gaza Strip. The army announced on Wednesday that Palestine Square in the center of the city of Gaza plays a crucial role. From there, “offices and apartments of the political and military Hamas leadership” are said to have been accessible underground. The information could not currently be independently verified. On Sunday, the army announced the opening of a network of tunnels in the north.

After the takeover of an area in the city of Gaza, further details of the “strategic tunnel route” were revealed, the army said on Wednesday. In addition to stairs, elevators also made it possible to descend into the underground system. In some cases, food, water and electrical infrastructure were found. “In this way, Hamas terrorists were able to both escape and remain in their hideouts for long periods of time,” it said.

The tunnel network was reportedly used by the organization's high-ranking officials, Ismail Haniya, Jihia Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others, “to control Hamas's operational activities.” This information could not currently be independently verified.