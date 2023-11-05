Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initially excluded Culture Minister Amihay Elijahu from a right-wing extremist coalition party from cabinet meetings after public speculation about a nuclear strike in the Gaza war. Elijahu had replied to a radio station when asked about a hypothetical nuclear option: “That is a possibility.” Netanyahu’s office responded on Sunday: “Elijah’s statements do not correspond to reality.” Israel and its military acted in accordance with international law to ensure that no innocent people were harmed.

Elijahu’s statements received a broad response in both Arab and Israeli media and were sharply criticized. Elijahu then qualified his statement. “It is clear to any reasonable person that the comment about nuclear weapons was meant metaphorically” he wrote on social media. He also stated there: “A strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely needed, which will make it clear to the Nazis and their followers that terrorism is not worth it.”

Elijahu is a member of the Jewish Strength partywhose chairman is Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has been convicted several times for extremist crimes, including once for supporting a terrorist organization. Neither Elijahu nor his party leader are members of the war cabinet. Israel has never acknowledged having nuclear weapons. However, it is widely believed that the country has nuclear weapons.