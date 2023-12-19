According to Israeli sources, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for more humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It's about how the US can best support Israel on the path to “permanent” security, Austin was quoted as saying by the Israeli government's press office on Monday.

“And that means we need to address urgent needs and provide more humanitarian assistance to the nearly two million displaced people in Gaza and better distribute that assistance,” Austin said at the meeting at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In view of the many civilians killed in the Gaza Strip and the increasingly dramatic humanitarian situation, US President Joe Biden recently warned that Israel was beginning to lose support around the world.