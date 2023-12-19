“And that means we need to address urgent needs and provide more humanitarian assistance to the nearly two million displaced people in Gaza and better distribute that assistance,” Austin said at the meeting at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In view of the many civilians killed in the Gaza Strip and the increasingly dramatic humanitarian situation, US President Joe Biden recently warned that Israel was beginning to lose support around the world.
It is also a fight against the Iranian axis of terror, which is now threatening to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. This threatens freedom of navigation. It is good that the USA took measures to keep this important sea route open for the whole world, Netanyahu added. Austin emphasized that the US, together with naval units from other countries, would ensure freedom of navigation. “Iran’s support for Houthi attacks on merchant ships must stop,” he warned in the direction of Tehran. The day before, he had been to Kuwait and Bahrain on a multi-day trip to various countries in the region. Qatar, which mediated the conflict between Israel and Hamas, was also on Austin's travel itinerary.
