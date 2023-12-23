The Islamist Hamas says it has lost contact with a fighting group that is said to be holding five hostages. A spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in Gaza on Saturday that communication was lost as a result of an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. The terrorist organization believes that the five hostages died in the Israeli attacks. The spokesman provided no evidence of this. Hamas' information could not initially be independently verified.

Terrorists from Hamas and other groups carried out massacres in the Israeli border area on October 7th More than 1,200 people were killed and around 240 others were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip. During a ceasefire, 105 hostages were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. Israel assumes that 129 hostages are still being held in the coastal strip.