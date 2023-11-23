According to US researchers, between 56,000 and 74,000 buildings have been damaged in the Gaza Strip since the Gaza war began on October 7th. This emerges from an analysis by the Decentralized Damage Mapping Group (DDMG), in which a group of US scientists are examining the attacks in the coastal area using satellite data. Accordingly, in the northern Gaza Strip 40 to 50 percent of all buildings damaged.

“Very steady and rapidly increasing damage” can be observed in the north, Jamon Van Den Hoek from Oregon State University told the news channel “Democracy Now” on Wednesday. “We were all surprised by the speed of it all.”said Van Den Hoek. One reason for this is the dense population in the Gaza Strip. More than 2.2 million people live there in an area that is only slightly larger than that of the city of Munich.

The damage is less in the southern Gaza Strip, for example in Rafah near the border with Egypt. It was said that five to eight percent of the buildings there have been damaged so far.

The UN emergency agency OCHA had previously reported damage to thousands of houses, citing the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas. According to data from the end of October, at least 45 percent of all residential units were damaged or destroyed.

For the analyses, the DDMG uses openly accessible data from satellite and radar technology. New remote sensing data is transmitted every five to six days. The researchers then evaluate this data and look for changes on the ground.