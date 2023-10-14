The terrorist group Al-Qaeda has called on its sympathizers to carry out attacks against Jews. “May the jihad against the aggressive Jews and their allies extend across every land, every sea and every sky,” said a statement released on Friday through the terror network’s usual propaganda channels. The “sons of Islam” should attack the “Zionists,” the terrorist group continued.

Al-Qaeda also demanded that fighters target Israel’s supporters. “Shakes the ground beneath American military bases, their airports and embassies in our Islamic regions. Because from their depots, this ammunition will go to Israel and end up in the minds and chests of our Palestinian brothers,” the terror network said in a statement.

It is unclear what influence the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the September 11 attacks more than 20 years ago still has. The organization’s founder and former leader, Osama bin Laden, was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011. Bin Laden’s successor Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a targeted drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul in the summer of 2022.