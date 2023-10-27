The UN human rights office accuses Israel of war crimes. Withholding electricity and fuel from the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip is a collective punishment. “Collective punishment is a war crime,” said spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani in Geneva on Friday. She added that kidnapping civilians was also a war crime.

The collective punishment in the Gaza Strip occurs because the entire population is deprived of water, food, fuel and electricity. The lack of fuel is forcing hospitals and bakeries to close. People lived in refuges in devastating conditions, without clean drinking water and inadequate sanitation. “A humanitarian catastrophe is looming for the 2.2 million people trapped in the Gaza Strip and being punished collectively,” Shamdasani said. “Israel’s collective punishment of the entire population of Gaza must stop immediately.”