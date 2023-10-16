Iran has reiterated its threats against the Jewish state in light of the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. “If the Zionist crimes do not stop immediately, new fronts will be opened for them,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian said on state television on Monday evening. “Stop crimes against civilians before it is too late,” Amirabdollahian said.

The Foreign Minister once again rejected any direct involvement of Iran. “We don’t give orders to the resistance forces, they make their own decisions,” he said. “The resistance has the ability to wage long-term wars with the enemy.” This refers to Iran’s allied groups, especially the Shiite organization Hezbollah, which has great political influence in Lebanon north of Israel and is considered militarily powerful.

Meanwhile, experts also expressed the theory that militant groups from Syria could launch attacks on Israel. “If Iran and its allies decide to escalate, in my opinion it will come from the Syrian front,” wrote Hamidreza Azizi, visiting researcher at the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP) in Berlin, on Monday on X (formerly Twitter) . “I don’t think Iran will sacrifice Hezbollah for Hamas.”