Israeli human rights activists have condemned increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The international community is called upon to “act urgently to stop the state-sponsored wave of settler violence that has led and is leading to the forcible relocation of Palestinian communities in the West Bank,” the KNA reported, citing Israeli media reporting on the March 30 call Human rights and civil society organizations had reported.

They argued in their appeal, The settlers took advantage of the lack of attention in the West Bank following the October 7 Hamas massacres and one general anti-Palestinian sentiment came and escalated their violence against Palestinians. They accused the government of not only supporting the violence, but in many cases being actively involved in it. since the beginning of the war At least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli settlers. Furthermore, at least 13 Bedouin communities displaced.

As the Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday, the Israeli military police took part on Monday a soldier who is said to have shot a 40-year-old Palestinian while harvesting olives near Nablus in the West Bank on Saturday. On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant initially had one, according to media reports, for reasons of “state and public security.” Four-month administrative detention ordered for prominent Israeli settler activist Ariel Danino. The controversial detention is usually imposed on Palestinian terror suspects in Israel and offers the possibility of detaining people indefinitely without charges and withholding the evidence against them.