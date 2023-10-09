After the successes of the Free Voters in the state elections, CSU leader Markus Söder has announced a much more critical approach to the upcoming coalition negotiations. The CSU wants “Continue the previous civic work. But be careful, seriously. I advise everyone to stay on the carpet, not to overestimate themselves, but to be sensible and realize the proportions.”said Söder on Monday after a meeting of the CSU board in Munich.

The CSU will keep its promise of stability for Bavaria, but “not at any price”. He understands “that one or the other is under tension,” said Söder. With regard to the demand for another ministerial position in the cabinet, Söder urged restraint: “In mathematical terms, by the way, the Free Voters are not entitled to any further cabinet positions.” What will emerge at the end of the coalition negotiations remains to be seen. After the election in 2018, the Free Voters received more than they were entitled to with five of the 18 cabinet positions.

Söder announced at the start of the coalition negotiations to first agree on fundamental questions with the Free Voters, for example where they see their position in the party system. “We want to have clear common commitments in order to be able to continue and start good government work.” Only then will content and personnel be discussed. “Since Erding, the Free Voters have changed little by little. That’s why collaboration is also changing.”