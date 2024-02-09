Israel has according to a newspaper report the concern that the USA could recognize a Palestinian state without Israel's consent as part of its efforts to find a two-state solution. The Israeli newspaper “Maariv” wrote on Friday that Israel sees “intense activities” by the US government with the aim of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under a Palestinian government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects a two-state solution. This means an independent Palestinian state that exists side by side with Israel. However, efforts to achieve this have not made any progress for years. Also the Islamist terrorist organization Hamaswhich violently seized sole power in the Gaza Strip in 2007 a year after its election victory, rejects this.

The USA, for example, wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to take control of the Gaza Strip after the end of the war. Netanyahu, on the other hand, wants Israel to maintain security control there even after the end of the war and is calling for the coastal area to be demilitarized.

“Maariv” wrote that in discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem it was discussed that the US or other international partners could recognize a Palestinian state even without dialogue with Israel or Israeli consent. According to the newspaper, Israeli representatives fear that reforming the autonomous authority could only lead to “cosmetic changes”. “It will not change the principles that Israel wants – namely a fundamental reform of schools, changing the curriculum to ensure that the autonomous authority no longer educates people to hate Israel and does not encourage terror, does not glorify terrorists and does not “holy martyrs.” “calls,” an unnamed government official told the paper.