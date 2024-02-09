Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects a two-state solution. This means an independent Palestinian state that exists side by side with Israel. However, efforts to achieve this have not made any progress for years. Also the Islamist terrorist organization Hamaswhich violently seized sole power in the Gaza Strip in 2007 a year after its election victory, rejects this.
“Maariv” wrote that in discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem it was discussed that the US or other international partners could recognize a Palestinian state even without dialogue with Israel or Israeli consent. According to the newspaper, Israeli representatives fear that reforming the autonomous authority could only lead to “cosmetic changes”. “It will not change the principles that Israel wants – namely a fundamental reform of schools, changing the curriculum to ensure that the autonomous authority no longer educates people to hate Israel and does not encourage terror, does not glorify terrorists and does not “holy martyrs.” “calls,” an unnamed government official told the paper.
#Live #ticker #Israel #war #Israel #apparently #shells #targets #Damascus #FAZ
Leave a Reply