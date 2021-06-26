Live ticker for the 2021 European Football Championship

Who will be European Champion in 2021? From June 11th to July 11th, the best 24 teams will play the title. For the first time, an EM will be played across the continent. Due to the corona crisis, the tournament planned for 2020 has been postponed for a year. The 51 games will take place in London, Baku, Munich, Rome, Glasgow, Saint Petersburg, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Budapest and Bucharest. The semi-finals and the finals will be played at Wembley Stadium. In group A are Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales, in group B Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Russia, in group C Austria, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Normacedonia, in group D Croatia, the Czech Republic, England and Scotland, in group E Poland, Spain, Sweden and Slovakia and in Group F France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary. Here you can find all the information about results, tables, schedule, live ticker, teams, venues, lineups, stars and news. The defending champion is Portugal. The games can be seen on TV on ARD, ZDF and MagentaTV.