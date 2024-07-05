The Wall Street Journal writes about the election victory of the British Labour Party after 14 years of conservative governments and the new era now expected in Great Britain:

“Thursday’s victory was possible because (Labour Party leader Keir) Starmer convinced voters that Labour is once again a patriotic, credible governing party. (…) This government credibility is important because the Conservative Party has lost it so spectacularly in the 14 years it has been in power. In that time, the party has gone through five prime ministers and even more philosophies. (…)

Starmer has deliberately run a bland and vague campaign, and no one knows how he will reconcile demands for economic growth with the socialist rhetoric of the left.

The other Labour issue is foreign policy. Labour has always stood up for Ukraine and Starmer personally supported Israel in its defensive war against Hamas, despite criticism from some Labour quarters. But the election campaign has exposed persistent anti-Semitism on the left and isolating those voices will soon be important.”