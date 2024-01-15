ChatGPT operator OpenAI Fears about election interference are countered with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).. The Microsoft partner announced on his blog on Monday that In the future, company AIs would forward voting requests from users to the website CanIVote.org. This is operated by the Association of Interior Ministers of the individual states (Nass), which also holds elections at the federal level in the USA. The start of the US election year is. The Microsoft partner announced on his blog on Monday that. This is operated by the Association of Interior Ministers of the individual states (Nass), which also holds elections at the federal level in the USA. We will also work with the association in other ways. In any case, users are not allowed to program their own chatbots that pose as real people or institutions – such as candidates or authorities.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman told a congressional hearing in May that he was “nervous” about the risk of election manipulation by new AI systems. He spoke of the possibility of an individual “interactive disinformation”. OpenAI offers two products that have raised concerns in this context: ChatGPT can create texts and conduct dialogues as if by human hands. With the technology of DALL E In turn, realistic images could be generated, including “deepfakes” of people.

In the future, OpenAI wants to make it clearer when an image comes from the machine. In addition, a tool is being worked on to recognize content created by DALL-E even after such images have been changed