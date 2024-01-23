Trump has a huge lead nationally over Haley. In polls about the Republican presidential candidates lies But in In New Hampshire the gap is significantly smaller: The 52-year-old, who as a diplomat once had to represent Trump's foreign policy on the international stage, has caught up there and is hoping for a strong result. Trump, in turn, called on his supporters in advance to give him an election victory in New Hampshire by a large margin in order to cement his role as the party's frontrunner.

The Republicans' first primary election decision was made in mid-January in the state of Iowa. Trump won there by a wide margin ahead of DeSantis and Haley. While in Iowa people voted at party meetings, so-called “caucus” meetings, people in New Hampshire are voting on Tuesday classic in polling stations away. According to German time, they shouldn't close until Wednesday night.

Traditionally, the start in New Hampshire was a tiny little village called Dixville Notch in the very north of the state, near the Canadian border. There, the local polling station always opens immediately after midnight, accompanied by a huge media frenzy. All six votes there went to Haley. The Republican thanked Platform X for the encouragement. “A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley wrote. However, it is unlikely to achieve 100 percent of the vote in other places.