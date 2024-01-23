But in In New Hampshire the gap is significantly smaller: The 52-year-old, who as a diplomat once had to represent Trump's foreign policy on the international stage, has caught up there and is hoping for a strong result. Trump, in turn, called on his supporters in advance to give him an election victory in New Hampshire by a large margin in order to cement his role as the party's frontrunner.
Traditionally, the start in New Hampshire was a tiny little village called Dixville Notch in the very north of the state, near the Canadian border. There, the local polling station always opens immediately after midnight, accompanied by a huge media frenzy. All six votes there went to Haley. The Republican thanked Platform X for the encouragement. “A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley wrote. However, it is unlikely to achieve 100 percent of the vote in other places.
#Live #ticker #election #forecasts #Trump #win #election #Hampshire #FAZ
Leave a Reply