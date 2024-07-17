Starting today: Taylor Swift is coming to Germany with her The Eras Tour – the most successful tour of all timeTonight is the first of three consecutive performances in front of 62,000 fans each in Gelsenkirchen. Concerts in Hamburg will follow on July 23 and 24, and she will be on stage at Munich’s Olympic Stadium on the 27 and 28.

We accompany the first day of the concert: Louise Otterbein asks the fans at Schalke. Julia Fietz attends the concert with a friend – and Eckhart Nickel writes a concert review. Also on site is our editorial photographer Frank Röth. For non-Swifties, we also explain everything there is to know about Swift and the Eras Tour. Are you ready for it?