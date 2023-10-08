Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff 🇺🇦🕊 on Instagram: “Today’s election evening is bitter, as there is an unmistakable shift to the right in our country. In Bavaria and Hesse, the parties that have been competing for weeks in an outbidding competition in isolation and the contempt for the weak are triumphing. There was little to no room for @dielinke in this climate and in the condition in which our party has been for far too long. After 15 years, @dielinkehessen will not make it back into the state parliament. That hurts. Our comrades have done important, indispensable work there. That will be missed. My thanks 🙏 goes to @janine_wissler and our comrades for their many years of work for a progressive Hesse. Today is an opportunity to mourn, tomorrow we have to tackle it again. Our party, ours Tradition and our idea of ​​a democratic and solidarity-based future are worth it, even and especially if Sahra Wagenknecht, who today once again showed what spirit she has become with terms like “smuggling industry”, should found another right-wing populist party project. Because one thing is and remains clear: @dielinke is internationalist and European, culturally progressive or not left-wing. 🚩✊🏼”

