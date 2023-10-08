The top candidates from the CDU, Greens and SPD are keeping all possible coalition options open in Hesse on the day of the election. Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) said on Sunday in Frankfurt when asked about a possible coalition partner that there would also be a hint from the voters and “then we’ll see how things work out. I believe that democrats have to be able to connect with one another.” It was his mission to make the Union the strongest force. “Then we, as the strongest force, will offer talks to our coalition partner, but of course also to the SPD and the FDP.” A black-green coalition is currently governing in Hesse.

The Green Party’s top candidate and Hessian Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir explained: “I am firmly of the opinion that all democrats must be able to talk to each other and, if in doubt, to form a coalition. Then we will see what the election result brings and then we will speak,” said Al-Wazir after casting his vote in Offenbach.

SPD top candidate and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser responded to the question of whether she could imagine an alliance with the CDU: “Well, I think that as democratic parties we all have to be able to work together.” There is an exclusion that she made from the beginning of the election campaign: “There will be no cooperation or even toleration with the AfD,” said Faeser after casting her vote in Schwalbach am Taunus.