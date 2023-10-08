The Green Party’s top candidate and Hessian Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir explained: “I am firmly of the opinion that all democrats must be able to talk to each other and, if in doubt, to form a coalition. Then we will see what the election result brings and then we will speak,” said Al-Wazir after casting his vote in Offenbach.
SPD top candidate and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser responded to the question of whether she could imagine an alliance with the CDU: “Well, I think that as democratic parties we all have to be able to work together.” There is an exclusion that she made from the beginning of the election campaign: “There will be no cooperation or even toleration with the AfD,” said Faeser after casting her vote in Schwalbach am Taunus.
#Live #ticker #state #elections #Hesse #Bavaria #voter #turnout #apparent #FAZ