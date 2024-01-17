No aircraft take-offs have been possible at Frankfurt Airport since Wednesday afternoon. The planes could because of the persistent freezing rain can no longer be safely de-iced before take-off, said a spokesman for the operator Fraport. Planes continued to land, so the parking positions were slowly filling up. It is therefore planned to no longer allow landings from 3 p.m. A Fraport spokeswoman said how to proceed will be decided depending on the weather.

De-icing involves keeping the wings and fuselage free of ice and snow residue. “The aerodynamic profile must not be impaired”, explained the spokesman. On the way to take-off there was a risk that the aircraft would ice up again in the rain.

Meanwhile, according to a spokeswoman, operations in the terminals were initially quiet, you have to see how many passengers have to be rebooked. Camp beds had already been set up the day before in case passengers got stranded, and snacks and drinks were also kept ready. The business interruption will also lead to delays and flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport this Thursday.