Because of slippery conditions and snow, hundreds of vehicles got stuck on several highways in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate on Thursday night. In East Hesse, rescue workers provided blankets and hot drinks to the inmates in kilometer-long traffic jams, the police said. Because of the ongoing risk of ice, many flights at Frankfurt Airport were canceled for Thursday. There are no buses in Cologne due to the winter weather. The weather situation remains tense in parts of Germany due to freezing rain and snowfall: The German Weather Service expects lots of snow on Thursday. So the weather on the A3 in northern Rhineland-Palatinate caused a standstill on Wednesday evening. Traffic came to a standstill in both directions, particularly between the Bad Honnef/Linz and Neustadt/Wied junctions, as the police announced on Wednesday evening. There would have been long traffic jams. According to initial police estimates, around 2,000 people were stuck in kilometer-long traffic jams.

Early on Thursday morning, the police announced that the traffic jam on the A3 had cleared. Some trucks are still on the hard shoulder, but no vehicles are blocking the road anymore. It is also no longer necessary to care for people stuck in traffic jams.

There were numerous accidents during the night due to the persistent slippery conditions. When five vehicles collided on the slippery A44, six people were injured, some of them seriously. According to the police, several cars and trucks collided one after the other because vehicles skidded or were no longer able to brake in time. The material damage was estimated at around 120,000 euros.