While the visitors are already waiting for the first barrel to be tapped, Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) drives with festival hosts and guests in a carriage to the festival grounds on the Theresienwiese. They are accompanied by festively decorated carriages, horse-drawn carriages and a brass band. The Wiesn parade traditionally takes place on the first day of the festival and marks the official start of the festival. The spectacle lasts around an hour and is attended by thousands of onlookers every year.