Will millions of people be vaccinated? The debate about compulsory vaccination has begun – criticism of Union because of faction pressure.

Today in the Bundestag: The deputies vote on the corona– Obligation to vaccinate*.

Four proposals for compulsory corona vaccination are up for vote.

The events in the news ticker.

+++ 11.05 a.m.: MP Nina Stahr (Greens) pleads for approval of the proposed vaccination requirement and refers to the plight of shadow families. They have been living in isolation since the beginning of the corona pandemic, as family members are particularly at risk due to previous illnesses. She is also in favor of compulsory vaccination from the age of 18, but is now asking for the compromise to be approved. The vote was “for the good of the people”: freedom for the people who “have been isolated for two years”.

+++ 10.50 a.m.: The faction constraint of the Union is now being criticized. The CDU/CSU would duck away when it comes to compulsory vaccination. Sepp Müller, deputy group leader of the Union, emphasizes the activities of the group; In particular, the Union, as a people’s party, had succeeded in “unifying” an opinion.

Corona vaccination obligation: Wagenknecht declares vaccination a private matter

+++ 10.30 a.m.: Sahra Wagenknecht speaks next. Corona vaccination would not protect against infection, and hardly anyone would become seriously ill with omicron. She attacks the traffic lights, especially Karl Lauterbach, and supports Kubicki’s motion. Vaccination must remain a private matter. The vaccination requirement would only be debated to demonstrate Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s assertiveness: “And yet you are undeterred in forcing compulsory vaccination on people – because the Chancellor has to demonstrate assertiveness?” World where no one thinks about and discusses mandatory vaccinations any more”.

+++ 10.20 a.m.: The traffic light has to worry about the majority of its application, since a unanimous position within the coalition cannot be expected. Especially since the Union has announced a faction compulsion in such a way that one “coordinates”.

Karl Lauterbach appeals to the Union during the Corona vaccination debate in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Corona vaccination obligation: Green MP pleads against vaccination obligation

+++ 10.10 a.m.: Max Luchs from the Greens speaks out against mandatory corona vaccination. Implementation is not guaranteed, so such a law is not helpful. You can’t achieve anything with pressure, says Luchs. He advocates Kubicki’s application. The proposal aims to increase the willingness to vaccinate in the population without an obligation. Paula Piechotte thinks differently than her party colleague and calls for support of the traffic light application.

The Left Sahra Wagenknecht advocates the proposal by Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) for the corona vaccination requirement. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Corona vaccination obligation: Karl Lauterbach appeals to Union

+++ 10.05 a.m.: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advocates the application and compulsory corona vaccination from the age of 60. He appealed to the members of the Union: “Today we need your government support.” Today a decision must be made. With compulsory vaccination you prevent 90 percent of deaths, you have to use this opportunity. He finds it “disturbing” when medical colleagues say something that has been refuted by science. He refers to the intervention of an AfD deputy. Karl Lauterbach further points out that a new virus variant cannot be predicted.

Corona vaccination obligation in the Bundestag: Union considers vaccination obligation “at the moment” to be inappropriate

+++ 10.00 a.m.: An AfD MP is reprimanded by Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) because he had described Chancellor Scholz as a “liar” and a Green MP as a “Bundestag chick”.

+++ 09.45 a.m.: The CDU considers compulsory vaccination to be inappropriate at this point in time. Anyone who abolishes the obligation to wear a mask cannot decide on an obligation to vaccinate. There is currently no compulsory corona vaccination, but you have to be prepared. The union application is not an application for reserve.

+++ 9.35 a.m.: Andrew Ullmann from the FDP contradicts party colleague Kubicki. There will be a wave in autumn, “don’t do it” would lead to Corona winter. Therefore, vaccination gaps must be closed. Talking has so far brought nothing. “Tear down the wall of party pride and let your conscience speak.” Ullmann is in favor of compulsory vaccination from the age of 60.

+++ 9.30 a.m.: The next speaker is Wolfgang Kubicki. He gathered a group of 50 people to present his own proposal. He pleads against compulsory corona vaccination for constitutional reasons. Vaccination is self-protection and not protection from others – the state should not force self-protection. People would have to be brought to vaccination through education.

Corona vaccination requirement: Alice Weidel from the AfD speaks of a “radical measure”

+++ 09.22 a.m: Alice Weidel from the AfD presents the application of the right. She speaks of an “anti-constitutional” vaccination requirement and a “radical” measure. It’s about the “lust for complete control”, now it’s about the “body”. Weidel claims that none of the vaccines have “regular approval”. The AfD pleads against the corona vaccination requirement and the abolition of the vaccination requirement for nursing staff.

+++ 09.15 a.m.: The Union does not want to make a blanket “yes or no” decision on compulsory vaccination. Compulsory vaccination would not protect against overloading the intensive care units. For its part, the Union first requested the establishment of a vaccination register in an application. The obligation to vaccinate could be introduced later. The CDU health politician Tino Sorge called for “shake hands and vote for the Union’s proposal.

Corona vaccination obligation: Advice for everyone – vaccination obligation from the age of 60

+++ 09.05 a.m.: The debate on the mandatory vaccination vote begins. The first speaker is Dagmar Schmidt (SPD). She advocated compulsory vaccination and was involved in the compromise for compulsory vaccination from the age of 60. She warns of a new wave in autumn and renewed restrictions if the vaccination rate is not increased.

Corona vaccination obligation – This draft is mainly about:

Duties: Everyone over the age of 60 should be obliged to have proof of vaccination or recovery by October 15th. For everyone between the ages of 18 and 59 who has not been vaccinated, there is first an obligation to seek advice – by then they must provide evidence of “an individual medical consultation”. The health insurance companies should inform the citizens about the obligations, advice and vaccination offers by May 15th.

Everyone over the age of 60 should be obliged to have proof of vaccination or recovery by October 15th. For everyone between the ages of 18 and 59 who has not been vaccinated, there is first an obligation to seek advice – by then they must provide evidence of “an individual medical consultation”. The health insurance companies should inform the citizens about the obligations, advice and vaccination offers by May 15th. Exceptions: People who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and women in the first trimester of pregnancy are exempt from the obligations.

People who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and women in the first trimester of pregnancy are exempt from the obligations. controls : You must be able to present the evidence to the authorities from October 15 together with a photo ID. In an emergency, only fines should be allowed to enforce this, not substitute detention. Irrespective of checks, proof must be submitted to the health insurance company by October 15th, the health insurance companies should request this by September 1st.

: You must be able to present the evidence to the authorities from October 15 together with a photo ID. In an emergency, only fines should be allowed to enforce this, not substitute detention. Irrespective of checks, proof must be submitted to the health insurance company by October 15th, the health insurance companies should request this by September 1st. Additional stages: In the light of the current infection situation, the Bundestag should be able to decide that the obligation to provide proof is still suspended. From September 1, Parliament can also decide that vaccinations will also be compulsory for 18 to 59 year olds. The entire regulations should apply until December 31, 2023.

In the light of the current infection situation, the Bundestag should be able to decide that the obligation to provide proof is still suspended. From September 1, Parliament can also decide that vaccinations will also be compulsory for 18 to 59 year olds. The entire regulations should apply until December 31, 2023. Register: By the end of 2023, a register is to be set up that will record vaccinations received against certain communicable diseases or existing immunity.

Bundestag votes on the corona vaccination obligation – what exactly is planned

First report: Berlin – Today, Thursday (April 7th, 2022), the Bundestag will decide on a possible extension of the corona vaccination requirement. From 9 a.m., MEPs will finally decide which of the four proposals will be applied. Around 70 minutes are allotted for the debate, after which the individual proposals will be voted on by name.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach assumes that corona vaccination will be compulsory from the age of 60. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

MEPs from the ranks of the coalition propose that proof of vaccination be compulsory for all people over 60 from October. Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD*) sees a good chance that this model will be awarded the contract. The Union faction wants to prepare a possible future vaccination requirement; a new Bundestag resolution would be necessary for the concrete introduction. Another application promotes vaccination, but rejects an obligation. the AfDparliamentary group* wants to rule out a general obligation to vaccinate and abolish the already applicable facility-related obligation to vaccinate.

Corona vaccination obligation in the Bundestag:

The vote comes at a time when the corona pandemic has not yet weakened. The number of new infections* was around 201,729 on Thursday (04/07/2022), the incidence was 1251.3. Experts assume that only increasing the vaccination rate can prevent another wave and an associated lockdown. Currently, the rate for those who have been vaccinated once is 76.6 percent. 76 percent are vaccinated twice and 58.8 percent are boosted. (ktho/afp)

