Live ticker for the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China from February 4th to 20th. The time difference to CET is seven hours. The medals are awarded in 109 competitions in seven sports with 15 disciplines. Who gets gold, silver and bronze, who is at the top of the medal table? How does Germany fare? All information about the schedule, dates, sports, results, athletes, medals and news can be found here in the live ticker.