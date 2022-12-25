Three Ukrainian aid workers were killed on Saturday when a landmine exploded while they were clearing parts of the Kherson region from landmines. The emergency service of another Ukrainian region, Zhytomyr, reports this on its Facebook page. And Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in a speech on Christmas Eve that the Ukrainians are creating their own Christmas miracle by continuing to resist the Russians. “We will not wait for a miracle, we will create it ourselves.” Follow all developments of the war in the live blog below.

